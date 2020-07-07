Gantz to self-employed: We will worry about your livelihood

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz this morning convened a meeting of representatives of the world of culture, aviation, food, events, tourism and the self-employed ahead of the making of the economic outline for assistance.

"I meet you with mixed emotions in complex timing and complex circumstances, but with one purpose - to find the best solution for you. We will not let you fall and we will not deal with anything until we have worried about your livelihood."

"We made tough but correct decisions yesterday and I cannot guarantee that these will be the last. They affect you and we are here to hear and understand the significance together. I am meeting with you today so that we can create safety nets together that will ensure your future and our future. "