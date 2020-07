11:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 'If number of patients on ventilators rises we'll mull lockdown' Read more Health Ministry's Deputy Director-General warns that nationwide lockdown could be in the offing if number of patients on ventilators rises. ► ◄ Last Briefs