11:20 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Health Min. Edelstein: Prof. Sadetzki is a dedicated employee Health Minister Yuli Edelstein addressed the request of the head of public health services to resign. "Prof. Sigal Sadetzki is a dedicated employee who spent day and night working for the health of Israeli citizens. I would like to thank her for her work and wish her success down the road." ► ◄ Last Briefs