10:34 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Head of public health services, Prof. Sadetzki, asks to leave position The head of public health services in the health ministry, Prof. Sigal Sadetzki, asked to leave her position. ► ◄ Last Briefs