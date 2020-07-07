|
10:05
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Netanyahu speaks with British PM, who calls for return to negotiations
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kan reported.
A Downing 10 statement said that Johnson "had highlighted his concerns about the annexation plan and warned that this could jeopardize the prospects for peace. Johnson urged Netanyahu to return to negotiations with the Palestinians."
The Prime Minister's Office has so far not reported on the call.
Last Briefs