09:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Ohr Torah Stone certifies woman as "Morat Hora'ah" Read more Rabbanit Shira Sapir certified by institute to provide direction in matters of Halakha (Jewish Law) ► ◄ Last Briefs