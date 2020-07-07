Corona Center: Almost two thirds of corona cases contracted at home

Figures from the Corona National Information and Knowledge Center indicate that most of the coronavirus spread has occurred in people's homes as a result of contact with a sick family member, rather than in public, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the corona center, nearly two-thirds (65.8%) of people who tested positive for coronavirus were exposed at home. Another 10.3% were exposed at schools, yeshivas, and universities, while 5.8% were exposed to it at medical facilities (clinics or hospitals).

Another 3.9% were exposed to the virus at an event or conference, while 2.2%, or 198 individuals, were exposed at synagogues. Another 2% were exposed to the virus at shopping centers or in stores. According to the corona center data, only 1.8% of confirmed cases were exposed at leisure venues.

The remaining 8.2% were exposed in other situations.