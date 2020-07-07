Pompeo: Considering blocking access to Chinese social media apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday the Trump administration is considering restricting United States' users' access to the Chinese social media applications, including TikTok.

"With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too," he said on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, adding that he did not want to dive into specifics and potentially "get ahead" of any presidential announcement.

"But, it is something we are looking at," he said, going on to warn Americans that they should be cautious in using TikTok, lest they want their private information "in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party."