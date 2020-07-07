Deputy Health Min.: We are a step away from a closure

Deputy Minister of Health, Yoav Kish, addressed the "second wave" of coronavirus in an interview on Channel 12, saying: "We are in an ongoing event, there are loads of lessons being learned and executed by the new team. To say there weren't mistakes is incorrect - there were. I can tell you that this event is being managed at the highest levels. "

"There was a quick opening that led to the second wave. We agreed to this move, had a lot of pressure, and we may have had to have acted differently in retrospect. We are a step away from a closure, there are those who thought that a closure of two or three weeks should be imposed now, but the decision was made that we are still not at the tough levels requiring an immediate closure."