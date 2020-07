08:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Knesset votes to give gov't sweeping powers to fight coronavirus Read more With less than half of MKs present, Knesset votes to weaken requirement for Knesset approval of government's coronavirus regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs