Steinitz: We must lower infection rate to open skies

Minister Yuval Steinitz was interviewed on Reshet Bet about the new restrictions, saying: "I have proposed a different approach of quick treatment. Two weeks of closure will be imposed and then flatten the curve. A very quick two weeks treatment can save us from a prolonged partial closure situation."

Steinitz called for the opening of the skies, saying: "It is very important to reach the situation that the air blockade on the State of Israel ends. It is not just a tourism issue, it is a definite economic issue. The infection rate must be lowered to open the sky - it is the basis of our economy."