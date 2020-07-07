German prosecutors demand jail time for former Nazi guard

German prosecutors on Monday demanded three years in jail for a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard who they said was "without a doubt" complicit in the murder of more than 5,000 people during World War II, AFP reported.

In what could be one of the last such cases of surviving Nazi guards, Bruno Dey stands accused of complicity in the murder of 5,230 people when he worked at the Stutthof camp near what was then Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland.