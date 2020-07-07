|
05:49
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Uber cuts ties with anti-Semitic Toronto restaurant
B’nai Brith Canada announced on Monday that, in direct response to advocacy by the group, Uber Canada has confirmed that it will no longer deliver products from Toronto restaurant Foodbenders.
On Sunday, B’nai Brith Canada called on members of the Jewish community in Toronto to take action against Foodbenders, which has used anti-Semitic tropes and posted pro-terrorist content on social media.
