PA threatens to cancel recognition of Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday hinted at the possibility that the PLO would cancel its recognition of Israel if it decides, as he put it, to “destroy the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

In an interview with the Palestine TV network, Shtayyeh said that the PA has a number of ways to take action in response to an Israeli sovereignty move, including the cancellation of the document recognizing Israel signed by Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin in 1993.