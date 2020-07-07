|
03:39
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Brazilian President undergoes another coronavirus test
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he had undergone another test for coronavirus, after local media reported he had symptoms associated with COVID-19, including a fever, Reuters reports.
Earlier, CNN Brasil and the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that Bolsonaro had symptoms of the disease, such as a fever. The president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last Briefs