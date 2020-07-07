MK Shasha-Biton: Closure of event halls will take effect on Wednesday

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud), chair of the Special Committee to Deal with the Coronavirus Crisis, announced on Monday night that she had reached an agreement with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, stipulating that the restriction that will close event halls will only take effect on Wednesday morning.

Shasha-Biton wrote in a post on her Twitter account that the move was intended to "create certainty for couples who will be married tomorrow.”