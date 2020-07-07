North Korea: We have no intention of resuming talks with US

North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and is urging South Korea to “stop meddling,” a senior diplomat said on Tuesday (local time), according to Reuters.

Kwon Jong Gun, director general for US affairs at Pyongyang’s foreign ministry, accused South Korea of misinterpreting Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s earlier statement dismissing an “untimely rumor” about another summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.