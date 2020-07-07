|
Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Knesset approves bill extending eligibility for unemployment benefits
The Knesset on Monday evening approved the third reading of a bill that extends until August 16 the eligibility for unemployment benefits even to those who have spent all their unemployment days, and even if their unemployment benefit entitlement ended in January or February 2020.
The law also extends the stipulation that six months of work will be sufficient to qualify for unemployment benefits.
