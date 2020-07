23:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Knesset approves increase in fine for not wearing a mask The Knesset on Monday evening approved an increase in the fine for not wearing a mask from 200 shekels to 500 shekels. ► ◄ Last Briefs