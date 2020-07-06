Facing criticism, Trump defends virus cure

US President Trump came to the defense of a potential CV-19 cure developed by Hasidic physician, Dr. Zelenko.

“Treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate significantly in sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19 – and without heart-related side-effects, according to a new study published by Henry Ford Health System."

"In a large-scale retrospective analysis of 2,541 patients hospitalized between March 10 and May 2, 2020 across the system’s six hospitals, the study found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine alone died compared to 26.4% not treated with hydroxychloroquine," tweeted the President.