'I don't have stereotypes' - Tibi defends haredi girl fined today

In an unexpected twist to the coronavirus crisis, former Arafat advisor and Joint Arab List MK Ahmad Tibi, came to the defense of a haredi girl fined by police for not wearing a protective face covering today.

With the incident drawing wide-spread media condemnation, Tibi lambasted the police department in a Knesset speech, claiming he, himself, didn't bear preconceived beliefs or stereotypes.

During his speech, Tibi wondered: "Would [the police] have arrested a girl of the same age in a northern Tel Aviv [neighborhood]?"