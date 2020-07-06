|
22:48
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
'I don't have stereotypes' - Tibi defends haredi girl fined today
In an unexpected twist to the coronavirus crisis, former Arafat advisor and Joint Arab List MK Ahmad Tibi, came to the defense of a haredi girl fined by police for not wearing a protective face covering today.
With the incident drawing wide-spread media condemnation, Tibi lambasted the police department in a Knesset speech, claiming he, himself, didn't bear preconceived beliefs or stereotypes.
During his speech, Tibi wondered: "Would [the police] have arrested a girl of the same age in a northern Tel Aviv [neighborhood]?"
