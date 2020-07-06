|
Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Amazon stock hits all-time high
With CV-19 forcing people indoors, Amazon celebrated another milestone as its stocks hit an all-time high of $3,000.
CNN reported that the resale giant is now worth more than $1.5 trillion on a day NASDAQ reached record numbers.
A long list of tech and social media companies including Facebook, Google, and ZOOM also reported record highs as the economy marked a resurgence following a considerable fall-off in May.
