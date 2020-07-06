|
21:39
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Stock of potential virus cure running low in Israel
Stock of remdesivir, a potential cure for CV-19 which has been approved in the US and EU for experimental treatment, is running out in Israel according to a Channel 13 report.
The drug is one of only a few treatments which have been shown to lower the mortality rate for caronavirus patients.
The report said that the US had bought out almost the entire global inventory of the medicine and that Israel was expected to contact Washington for assistance in the matter.
Last Briefs