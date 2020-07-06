De Blasio blames virus for uptick in violent crimes

NY Mayor Bill de Blasio placed blamed for the recent crime wave in the city on the coronavirus crisis, vowing to ensure New York was the "safest city in America."

The mayor addressed a bloody weekend that left at least eight people dead and more than 44 hospitalized. He recently introduced a bill to defund the NYPD, transferring $1.5 billion from the department to city schools.

De Blasio said the uptick in violence was "directly related to coronavirus," claiming that the "warm weather and people being cooped up for months" were the major culprits behind NY murders.