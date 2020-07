21:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Liberman: Gov't doesn't get it, Netanyahu looking out for himself Avigdor Liberman attacked the government's handling of the CV-19 crisis at a Knesset speech today. Liberman said Netanyahu was clueless and members of the coalition were looking out for their own interests instead of being invested in helping the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs