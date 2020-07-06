|
Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Poll: Significant decline in public support of PM's handling of crisis
A poll conducted by the 'Midgam' Institute on behalf of Channel 12 News indicated a nosedive in public support for Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Netanyahu's support rating has dwindled from the 74% who approved of his policies two months ago when the virus appeared to have been temporarily on the decline, to 58% last week and just 46% today.
Just 33% of Israelis polled were in favor of the PM's handling of the economy with a majority of right-wing supporters saying they believed the crisis has been severely mishandled.
