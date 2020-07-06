UNESCO: Tomb of Patriarchs in Hebron 'integral part of Palestine'

The UN's Cultural Organization ruled today that all Israeli rulings concerning "the legal status of Muslim sites in occupied Jerusalem are null and void."

UNESCO filed a number of additional anti-Israel rulings, most of these introduced by Jordan.

The organization further stated that, "Joseph's Tomb and Tomb of Patriarchs in Hebron are integral parts of Palestine and should be treated that way."

It also accused Israel of "unfairly censoring study materials of Palestinian school children in in Eastern Jerusalem."