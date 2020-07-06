Netanyahu's former adviser: Bennett behind virus outbreak

After a political journalist said Naftali Bennett had rebuked her on "not wearing a real protective mask" and told her the current administration was doing "everything wrong" with regards to its response to the second virus wave, the PM's former media adviser and head of public diplomacy, Ran Baratz, accused Bennett of playing a key role in the virus outbreak.

"Truth be told, he's one of the responsible parties for the second virus wave," he tweeted.

A number of political commentators, including a writer for the Ha'aretz daily, attacked Baratz for his tweet. One commentator said Bennett had done more than anyone else by penning an independent study for overcoming the outbreak.