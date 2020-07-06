|
19:14
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Deputy mayor of J'lem contracts virus
Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Tzvika Cohen, has contracted the coronavirus according to reports.
The deputy general of the city hall along with a number of senior local government members who were exposed to Cohen over the past days have been required to quarantine.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon was exempted from home isolation. Leon met Cohen two days ago but very tight social distancing directives were maintained.
