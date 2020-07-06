Revealing book by Trump's niece to come out 2 weeks early

CNN reported that a "tell-all" book by President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, will be published two weeks ahead of the scheduled release date due to "high demand and extraordinary interest in the book."

Trump's niece, a clinical psychologist, alleges the President is "incapable of growth" and "acts today the way he did at the age of three."

The book's author has been unable to comment on the upcoming release due to the existence of a restraining order. A legal battle is ongoing between her and the President on the grounds that the manuscript violates a non-confidentiality agreement between the parties.