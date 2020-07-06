|
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
El Al acquired by gov't, will continue operations
El Al's board of directors has approved the airplane company's acquisition by the state, which will continue operating it.
In recent months, El Al has suffered heavy losses after having to halt its operations due to the coronavirus outbreak and cancellation of flights to and from Israel.
In recent days, the company announced it was placing an additional 500 employees on unpaid sick leave.
