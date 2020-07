17:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 PA banks refuse to accept salaries for terrorists Read more Maurice Hirsch, Adv: Delay in payment ostensibly result of renewed refusal to receive tax monies Israel collects and transfers to PA. ► ◄ Last Briefs