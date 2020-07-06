Likud minister: Israel discriminating against its Jews

Min. David Amsalem (Likud) responded to the Joint Arab List filing a vote of no confidence against Israel's application of sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

"The State of Israel is hurting its Jewish residents...There's no other country in the world doing that [to its own citizens]. Jews in Judea and Samaria are the ones being discriminated against - not the Arabs. Israeli law must be applied in all parts of the country," he said.