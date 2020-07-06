Iran's Supreme Leader lashes out at Israel

In wake of an attack on an Iranian nuclear refinery attributed to the Mossad last week, Iran's "Supreme Leader," Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei lashed out at Israel.

"The abject Zionist enemy who has suffered irrevocable defeats in military fields pursues its strategy through the economic siege of Gaza & the trickery of negotiations & compromise. But, the brave Palestinian nation continues its path of dignity & honor via wisdom & experience," he tweeted.