16:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 'I'll demand yeshivas implement capsule method' Read more Former Education Min. Rafi Peretz says he'll insist schools use 'capsule' method or close. 'Guidelines protected students from infection.' ► ◄ Last Briefs