16:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Israeli summer programs to continue despite restrictions Minister of Education Yoav Galant said summer programs for children in kindergarten to 4th grade will continue despite newly-imposed CV-19 restrictions in the country.