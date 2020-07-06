Liberman says Mossad head leaked report of Iran attack

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman attacked Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, asserting that Cohen was the "inside source" who had leaked information regarding Israel's involvement in a cyber attack against an Iranian nuclear plant last Thursday.

Liberman said Cohen was already preparing his primaries campaign in the Likud party and that he expected Netanyahu to "shut him up" before additional information came out.

Liberman also stated that every time new leaks appeared in the Western press, the identity of the source providing the information was a no-brainer and that this was hurting Israel's security interests.