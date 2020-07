14:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Ministers decide synagogues will remain open for up to 19 worshipers The government has accepted the proposal of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri whereby synagogues will remain open for up to 19 worshipers. ► ◄ Last Briefs