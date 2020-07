13:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Gafni: Against blanket statement to 'close yeshivas' Finance Committee Chair Moshe Gafni said during a committee meeting, "I say unequivocally, if there is a yeshiva with infections that doesn't meet the guidelines - it must be closed. Saving life takes precedent over everything. But I am against this general statement to 'close the yeshivas.'" ► ◄ Last Briefs