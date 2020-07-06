'Dieselgate': State files NIS 523 million lawsuit against Volkswagen

The State of Israel today filed a precedent-setting suit in Tel Aviv District Court for NIS 523 million against Volkswagen and Audi, their importer in Israel, Champions Motors, and against the Bush company, for a case that was dubbed the "Dieselgate" affair by the global media.

The affair deals with an international scam, in which gas emissions data for diesel engines were falsified, potentially leading to harm to public health and damage to the state coffers, the economy and the entire public.