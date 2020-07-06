13:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Son of Avraham Hasno: Nothing will break us Meidad, the son of the late Avraham Hasno who was murdered by a terrorist, said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet. "During the reading of the sentence the terrorist smiled and did not look down. A riot broke out in the court. The sentencing is improper, hoping the state will make its judgments and there will be a death penalty for any terrorist who dares to hurt a Jew. Nothing will break us. " ► ◄ Last Briefs