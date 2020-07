12:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Econ. Cmte. approves repayment for flights canceled during coronavirus The Economics Committee approved for second and third reading the amendments to the law abolishing flights. Under the proposal, airlines will soon start repaying flights canceled during the coronavirus outbreak. ► ◄ Last Briefs