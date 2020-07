11:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Why was God angry? And where was Moses? Read more One of the interpretations of the name Pinchas is "mouth of brass", suggesting that he is the forebear of those who mount protests. ► ◄ Last Briefs