11:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Workers at Science Museum in Jerusalem demonstrate at Knesset Workers the Science Museum in Jerusalem are demonstrating at the Knesset, calling for a reopening of the closed museums.

(Credit: Yehonatan Veltzer/TPS)