10:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Health Min.: 107 new infections, increase in serious cases The Ministry of Health reports that 806 people were infected last night, from midnight onwards another 107. The number of severely ill patients increased to 90 and the number of those on respiration climbed to 32. ► ◄ Last Briefs