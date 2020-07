10:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Health Ministry, NSC call for total closure of synagogues, gyms Read more Government to hold emergency meeting to deliberate on calls for total closure of synagogues and gyms, limits on beaches, parks. ► ◄ Last Briefs