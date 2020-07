09:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20 Cmte approves bill to raise penalty for not wearing mask to NIS 500 The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has finally approved the bill for raising the fine for not wearing a mask from NIS 200 to NIS 500. ► ◄ Last Briefs