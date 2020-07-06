|
09:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
This morning: Sentencing of terrorist who murdered Avraham Hasno
In the Mahane Ofer court, the sentencing for the terrorist who murdered the late Avraham Hasno five years ago near Hebron will take place.
The Yehuda military court convicted the terrorist of premeditated killing, an offense corresponding to murder. The hearing will be attended by members of Hasno's family and Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, in accordance with coronavirus restrictions.
Last Briefs