|
09:21
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
239 scientists write to WHO: COVID-19 is airborne
239 scientists from 32 countries recently published an open letter to the World Health Organization, which states that the coronavirus is actually contagious through the air, contrary to the current perception, Ha'aretz reported.
Because of this, the scientists say, the guidelines for dealing with the virus should be changed. The letter is to be published next week in a scientific journal.
Last Briefs