Tamuz 14, 5780 , 06/07/20
Philippines: Record in coronavirus diagnoses
The Philippine Ministry of Health reported that 2,434 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the country in the past day, a daily record since the epidemic began.
Most of the new cases have been diagnosed in the capital, Manila, which may return to closure. So far, 44,250 coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in the Philippines and 1,297 people have died, seven of them in the past day.
